Jack Eichel: 'Thank you to Sabres fans and everyone who supported me in this incredible city'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Saturday, former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel released a video on his Twitter account thanking Sabres fans after he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Thank you Buffalo pic.twitter.com/Aisext2Fqi — Jack Eichel (@jackeichel) November 6, 2021

Eichel was drafted second overall by the Sabres in 2015 and scored 139 goals and 216 assists in 375 games with the Sabres across six seasons.

The Sabres received Syracuse's Alex Tuch along with prospect Peyton Krebs and two draft picks for Eichel.