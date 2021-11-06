Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Jack Eichel: 'Thank you to Sabres fans and everyone who supported me in this incredible city'

items.[0].image.alt
AP IMAGES/WKBW
Former Sabres Captain Jack Eichel has reportedly been traded.
eichel trade.jpg
Posted at 11:14 AM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 11:14:28-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Saturday, former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel released a video on his Twitter account thanking Sabres fans after he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Eichel was drafted second overall by the Sabres in 2015 and scored 139 goals and 216 assists in 375 games with the Sabres across six seasons.

The Sabres received Syracuse's Alex Tuch along with prospect Peyton Krebs and two draft picks for Eichel.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!