'It’s unbelievable being drafted in front of my family': Sabres Konsta Helenius embracing Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s been a whirlwind week for Buffalo Sabres first-round pick Konsta Helenius.

“It’s unbelievable being drafted in front of my family,” said Helenius.

Steve Marcus/AP Konsta Helenius, center, poses after being selected by the Buffalo Sabres during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Helenius, a proud native of Finland, has traversed the globe from his homeland to Las Vegas, and then back to Buffalo, the home of the Sabres.

His journey has not gone unnoticed, as he recently caught the eye of scouts in the city.

The combine in Buffalo was a valuable experience for Helenius, providing him with a glimpse of what to expect from the city and the team.

“We were here for the combine, so I know the places a little bit.”

The 18-year-old center is spending his first two days at Buffalo’s development camp, embracing the moment and making a strong case in front of the Sabres coaching staff.

“It’s fun because I've seen many good prospects and good players, so yeah, it’s pretty fun.”

