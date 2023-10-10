'It will be a great bite for everyone': Delaware North announces new menu items for Sabres fans

BUFFALO, NY — Delaware North upgraded its menu offerings for Key Bank Center with 39 new food items.

From a Stinger on Weck, to nachos and milkshakes, Sabres fans can expect to find something for everyone.

WKBW

One of the biggest things we have zeroed in on is that even with our simple items like our hot dogs are fresh, the bun is toasted and warm and soft, so you enjoy that bite of a hot dog, and our hamburgers ensure the bun is warm and toasted.

The Delaware North chefs have been working on the menu since the Sabres season ended last year in hopes of wowing fans game after game.

WKBW

Testing products, trying products, seeing what's trending, what's new, what are fan favorites, and how we can twist them. We have a fresh stinger bun, a very Buffalo, New York thing you won't find anywhere else.

New additions include:

Coca-Cola Stand (100 level, Aisle 2)

-Americana Burger with fries

-Coca-Cola Brined sandwich

-Barq's Root Beer pulled pork sandwich

-3 or 5 piece Chicken Tenders with fries

Southtowns Barbecue Stand (100 Level- Aisle 11; 200 level on parking ramp side)

-Two and Three Protein Entrees with a pair of sides

-2-Foot loaded nachos

Perry Market (100 Level- Aisle 6)

-Speciality hot dog of the game

-Sahlen's Foot Long Dogs

-Buffalo Classic Footlong

-Hat Trick Footlong

-Bacon Wrapped Footlong

Red Hot Stands (100 and 300 Levels)

-Sahlen's Foot Long Dogs

-Buffalo Classic Footlong

-Hat Trick Footlong

-Loaded Nachos

La Nova Pizza Stands (100 and 300 Levels)

-Joey T's La Nova Cheese Pizza

-Joey T's La Nova Pepperoni Pizza

-Joey T's La Nova Buffalo Chicken Tender Pizza

Beef on Weck Stands (100 and 300 Levels)

-Beef on Weck

-Stinger Sandwich

Blue Line Fryer (100 Level- Aisle 18)

-Spicy Chicken Sandwich

-3 or 5 piece Chicken Tenders

Perry's Ice Cream Stands (100 Level- Aisle 8)

-Perry's Ice Cream Floats

-House-made Ice Cream Sandwiches

Classic Burger (100 Level- Aisle 19, 200 Level, Main Food Court; 300 Level Aisle 22)

-Classic Single

-Double Double

-Stinger Burger

Broadway Sausage (100 Level0- Aisle 20)

-Bologna Sandwich

