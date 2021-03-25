Interim HC Don Granato self-isolating , GM Kevyn Adams to coach vs. Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBW) — Interim head coach Don Granato and interim assistant coach Matt Ellis will both be absent from Thursday night's game against the Penguins. The two coaches are in the league's COVID-19 Protocol.

The Sabres have also announced that general manager Kevyn Adams will be behind the bench for Buffalo when they take on Pittsburgh.

Adams had previously served as an assistant coach for the Sabres under Lindy Ruff for two seasons from 2011-2013.

Buffalo hasn't won a game in over four weeks. Puck drop tonight is at 7:00 p.m.