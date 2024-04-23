'I want them to love being a Buffalo Sabre': Lindy Ruff introduced as new Buffalo Sabres head coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres held a press conference Tuesday to introduce new head coach Lindy Ruff.

It was a homecoming for Ruff, who previously served as head coach of the Sabres from 1997 to 2013 and is the winningest coach in Sabres history.

"Lindy knows how to win, and he knows how to take a team to another level," Sabres owner Terry Pegula said. "He may be the most competitive person I've met in my life. He's also not going to ask anyone to do something he wouldn't do himself."

Ruff also holds the franchise record in the following categories:



Regular-season games coached (1,165)

Playoff games coached (101)

Playoff wins (57)

Since leaving the Sabres in 2013 he has served as head coach of the Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils.

His 864 career regular-season wins rank fifth all-time and second among active coaches in league history. His 935 combined wins in the regular season and playoffs are tied for fourth in league history.

"I want them to love playing here," Ruff said on Tuesday about what he wants from his players. "I want them to love playing for each other and I want them to love being a Buffalo Sabre for Sabre fans that I think are some of the greatest in the league."

Ruff also commented on the opportunity to return to the team.

"I'm humbled by the opportunity I'm getting because I get the chance to do something I wasn't able to do as a player, then I became the coach of the team and didn't succeed what I was set out to do," said Ruff. "Now I'm getting one more opportunity which I really feel I'm blessed to have that opportunity."

7 News also spoke with former Sabre Martin Biron who played eight years with Ruff as head coach and had high praise for him.

"The coaches that are going to have success for many, many years are the coaches that are able to adjust and not just do it in their own ways from 30 years ago, and Lindy is that," said Biron.