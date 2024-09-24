'Here come the Buffalo Sabres': New mural in Alumni Plaza at KeyBank Center will feature 27 players

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have unveiled a rendering of the new mural that will be featured in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza at KeyBank Center.
The mural will include 27 former Sabres who played for the team from 1970 through the 2000s. It will also include “Here come the Buffalo Sabres” will be on each end of the mural as a nod to Legendary Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret and his iconic call.
The Sabres said you can see the mural live for the first time on October 10 when the team walks the Blue and Gold Carpet as they arrive for the home opener.
Below you can find the full rendering of the mural and a list of the 27 players that will be featured:
- Maxim Afinogenov – The speedy winger played for the Sabres from 1999 to 2009 and is remembered for his highlight-reel goals, including an overtime winner against the New York Rangers during the 2007 playoffs.
- Dave Andreychuk – Andreychuk played two stints for the Sabres and retired as the NHL’s all-time leader in power-play goals. He was inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.
- Tom Barrasso – The goaltender won the Vezina Trophy as a rookie with the Sabres in 1983-84, his first of six seasons with the organization. He was a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
- Danny Briere – A co-captain on the teams that made back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2006 and 2007, Briere is remembered for his clutch performances in a Sabres uniform. He had two playoff overtime winners and 14 game-winning goals during his time in Buffalo.
- Chris Drury – Drury shared the captaincy with Briere from 2005 to 2007 as well as Briere’s penchant for timely goals. His tying goal with 7.7 seconds remaining in a playoff win against the Rangers prompted one of the all-time great Jeanneret calls: “Who else?! Who else?!”
- Don Edwards – Edwards shared the Vezina Trophy with fellow Sabres goaltender Bob Sauve in 1979-80, his fourth of six seasons with the club. The two-time All-Star was inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame in 2000.
- Mike Foligno – The forward’s signature leaping goal celebration became a familiar sight during his 10 seasons in Buffalo, which included a stint as captain from 1989 to 1990. His 247 goals with the Sabres rank seventh in franchise history.
- Danny Gare – Gare’s career with the Sabres began with a goal scored 18 seconds into his first game and ended with his No. 18 in the KeyBank Center rafters. He surpassed 50 goals in two separate seasons with Buffalo and served as captain from 1977 to 1981.
- Dominik Hasek – Arguably the greatest goaltender of all-time, Hasek won the Vezina Trophy six times as a member of the Sabres and twice won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. He set franchise records for career save percentage, goals-against average, and shutouts while playing a one-of-a-kind style that was perfect for highlight reels.
- Dale Hawerchuk – Hawerchuk spent five seasons of his Hall-of-Fame career in Buffalo, twice eclipsing 90 points in that time. He was inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame in 2012.
- Phil Housley – The Hall-of-Fame defenseman burst onto the scene as an 18-year-old for Buffalo, winning the Calder Trophy in 1982-83 as the NHL’s rookie of the year. He still holds franchise records for goals, assists, and points by a Sabres defenseman.
- Pat LaFontaine – The Hall-of-Fame centerman served as team captain from 1992 to 1997 and set the franchise record for points in a single season with 148 in 1992-93. His No. 16 was retired by the organization in 2006.
- Don Luce – A fixture on the great Sabres teams of the 1970s, Luce ranks seventh in franchise history with 766 games played. He set career highs with 33 goals and 76 points during the Stanley Cup Final season of 1974-75, when he also won the Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
- Rick Martin – The left wing on the famed “French Connection” line alongside Gilbert Perreault and Rene Robert, Martin remains one of the greatest goal scorers to ever wear a Sabres uniform. He twice exceeded the 50-goal mark and his 382 goals with the Sabres rank second in franchise history. His No. 7 hangs in the KeyBank Center alongside those of his linemates.
- Ryan Miller – Miller’s 11-year career with the Sabres saw him set franchise records for games played and wins by a goaltender. He won the Vezina Trophy during the 2009-10 season, the same year he backstopped Team USA to an Olympic silver medal and was named tournament MVP. The Sabres retired his No. 30 in 2022.
- Alexander Mogilny – A trailblazer for Russian players who sought to leave the Soviet Union for the NHL, Mogilny was a prolific scorer whose 76 goals in 1992-93 remain a franchise record. He was inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame in 2011.
- Michael Peca – One of the great two-way players in Sabres history, Peca earned the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward in 1996-97. He served as captain from 1997 to 2000, helping lead the Sabres to the Stanley Cup Final in 1999.
- Gilbert Perreault – Selected No. 1 overall with the first draft pick in franchise history, Perreault remains the gold standard for Sabres players. He holds team records for career goals, assists, points, and games played; served as captain from 1981 to 1986; and is a member of both the Sabres Hall of Fame and Hockey Hall of Fame.
- Larry Playfair – An imposing presence on Buffalo’s blue line from 1978 to 1986, Playfair ranks third in Sabres history with 1,392 penalty minutes. He was inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame in 1998.
- Jason Pominville – Pominville served as captain and amassed 521 points during his two stints with Buffalo, the eighth-highest total on the club’s all-time list. His shorthanded, series-clinching goal against Ottawa during the 2006 playoffs remains one of the most replayed moments in the history of the Sabres.
- Craig Ramsay – Ramsay was a mainstay for the Sabres for 14 years, ranking second with 1,070 career games played for the franchise. He is won of two players in franchise history to win the Selke Trophy (along with Peca), which he won during his final season in 1984-85.
- Mike Ramsey – Ramsey joined the Sabres as a 19-year-old in 1980, weeks removed from being a member of the United States’ “miracle” win over the Soviet Union in the Lake Placid Olympics. He went on to have one of the great careers by a defenseman in Sabres history, appearing in four All-Star Games and earning induction into the Sabres Hall of Fame in 2001.
- Rob Ray – One of the most feared enforcers in NHL history, Ray’s theatric fights were a perfect match for Jeanneret’s energetic play-by-play. They also made a great match as broadcast partners for more than a decade, and Ray continues to work on the team broadcast to this day.
- Rene Robert – The right wing on the French Connection was a do-it-all forward who scored 40 goals twice and reached 100 points in 1974-75. His No. 14 was retired alongside Martin’s in 1995.
- Lindy Ruff – The current coach of the Sabres – and the winningest coach in franchise history – was also a hard-nosed, two-way player for 10 seasons with the organization, three of which he spent as captain.
- Miroslav Satan – Satan was a scoring presence on the teams of the late 1990s, including a career-high 40 goals during the Stanley Cup Final season of 1999. His 224 goals with the Sabres rank eighth in franchise history.
- Thomas Vanek – Vanek scored 254 goals with the Sabres – the fifth-most in team history – and twice scored 40 or more goals in a season.