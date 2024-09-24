'Here come the Buffalo Sabres': New mural in Alumni Plaza at KeyBank Center will feature 27 players

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have unveiled a rendering of the new mural that will be featured in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza at KeyBank Center.

The mural will include 27 former Sabres who played for the team from 1970 through the 2000s. It will also include “Here come the Buffalo Sabres” will be on each end of the mural as a nod to Legendary Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret and his iconic call.

The Sabres said you can see the mural live for the first time on October 10 when the team walks the Blue and Gold Carpet as they arrive for the home opener.

Below you can find the full rendering of the mural and a list of the 27 players that will be featured:

Buffalo Sabres