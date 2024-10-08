Here are the new food and drinks you can get at KeyBank Center during Buffalo Sabres games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres will hit the ice at KeyBank Center on Thursday for the team's home opener and with a new season comes new food and drink offerings.

The Sabres said one of the goals this offseason was to elevate the fan experience on the 300 level and offer the same popular food and drinks that are available on the 100 level. Four concession stands on the 300 level were renovated as part of this effort. They will feature fan-favorite concepts and menu items previously only available on the first level: the Coca-Cola Stand, Broadway Sausage, Southtowns BBQ and the popular “Hot Dog of the Game.”

“Over the offseason, improving upon the fan experience has been a top priority for our organization, and we are excited that our partnership with Delaware North reflects a shared vision to amplify the food and bev" - Pete Guelli, chief operating officer for the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills

New concepts now open across all levels



Coca-Cola Stand (300 Level, Aisle 7) : Following the success of last season’s stand on the 100 level, the Coca-Cola stand will now offer its popular selection of food, drinks and three Icee flavors on the 300 level.

Broadway Sausage (300 Level, Aisle 20) : A fan favorite, known for sausages and fried bologna sandwiches, is now available on the 300 level.

Southtowns BBQ (300 Level, Aisle 15) : Expanding from the 100 and 200 levels, Southtowns BBQ will bring its BBQ favorites, including the 2-foot nacho, to the 300 level.

Top Dog (300 Level, Aisle 2) : A new hot dog concept offering both classic and topped hot dogs, including the popular “Hot Dog of the Game,” which features flavors from the opposing city.

Let’s Dough! (100 Level, Aisle 2; 300 Level, Aisle 23) : A new fried dough concept offering unique varieties like Perry’s Ice Cream Fried Dough Sundae and milkshakes.

Center Ice Cantina (100 Level, Aisle 18; 300 Level, Aisle 11) : A build-your-own Mexican-style bowl concept featuring rice, nachos or greens, with customizable proteins and toppings.

Greek Out! (100 Level, Aisle 22) : A build-your-own Greek-style bowl concept offering rice or greens bases with various protein and topping options.

Premium Table Service (200 Level): Ticketed tables on the glass will offer an elevated menu of scratch-made appetizers, sharable entrees, sandwiches, and house-made desserts.

New menu items are available at locations throughout the arena



Coca-Cola Stand : New additions include the Coca-Cola Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich with creamy jalapeno slaw and Cherry Picker Topped Sausage, among other items.

Red Hot Stands : Introducing a new chili cheese hot dog and a switch from Sahlen’s to Nathan’s hot dogs for the regular option. Footlong hot dogs will remain Sahlen’s.

La Nova Pizza : Rotating specialty pizzas, including Steak and Cheese Pizza.

Southtowns BBQ : Featuring new menu items like the Smoking Howitzer – a smoked cheddar jalapeno sausage topped with Alabama pulled pork – and Roasted Turkey Leg Supreme.

Blue Line Fryer : Offering the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, Chicken and Waffle Sandwich and 5-piece chicken tenders tossed in choice of barbecue or Buffalo sauce.

Classic Burger : New specialty burgers like the French Onion Burger and The Dominator, a four-patty burger loaded with brisket, bacon and more.

Aud Club Carvery: New options include The Rachel, a hand-carved turkey sandwich and Portobello on Weck.

The team also announced there will be new branded vessels for nachos and popcorn boxes throughout the arena and offerings in suites have also been expanded.