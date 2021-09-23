GM Kevyn Adams: 'Jack Eichel is no longer captain of the Buffalo Sabres'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Captain no more.

Jack Eichel, who’s worn the "C" on his jersey for the last few years, is no longer Captain of the Buffalo Sabres, GM Kevyn Adams announced Thursday before Training Camp began.

“The Captain should be the heartbeat of this team,” Adams said. “We felt we needed to make the decision.”

Eichel and the Sabres have been at odds since the end of the regular season, following a neck injury and the medical decisions that followed.

Adams told reporters Thursday team doctors are suggesting a neck fusion surgery, which Eichel isn’t agreeing to. As a result, he has failed his physical and will not be taking part in Camp with the remainder of the team.

“His [Eichel] health has always been our top priority,” Adams said. “We’re continuing to work on resolutions with him.”