Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

GM Kevyn Adams: 'Jack Eichel is no longer captain of the Buffalo Sabres'

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
File-This Feb. 28, 2021, file photo shows Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skating during warmups prior to an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, in Buffalo, N.Y. Eichel is nearing a resolution with the team over how to treat a herniated disk following a lengthy discussion with general manager Kevyn Adams. What the outcome will be — and what it means for his uncertain future in Buffalo — remains unclear. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Sabres Eichel Hockey
Posted at 8:51 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 08:58:11-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Captain no more.

Jack Eichel, who’s worn the "C" on his jersey for the last few years, is no longer Captain of the Buffalo Sabres, GM Kevyn Adams announced Thursday before Training Camp began.

“The Captain should be the heartbeat of this team,” Adams said. “We felt we needed to make the decision.”

Eichel and the Sabres have been at odds since the end of the regular season, following a neck injury and the medical decisions that followed.

Adams told reporters Thursday team doctors are suggesting a neck fusion surgery, which Eichel isn’t agreeing to. As a result, he has failed his physical and will not be taking part in Camp with the remainder of the team.

“His [Eichel] health has always been our top priority,” Adams said. “We’re continuing to work on resolutions with him.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!