Friedman: Sabres "open for business" on the trade market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Sabres' downward spiral continues, league-wide insiders have shed some light on what may be going on behind GM Kevyn Adams' closed doors.

"I've heard there's a lot of questions asked about Sam Reinhart, and questions about Eric Staal," Elliotte Friedman said on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday. "Nashville's out there, Detroit's out there, but Buffalo is the team that's definitely out there. And again, the word is they're listening to any possibilities."

Reinhart leads the Sabres in goals (9), and is tied for the team lead in points (17), after Saturday's loss to the New York Islanders. Eric Staal was brought in via trade this off-season and has three goals and five assists in 22 games played.

The efforts of those two, and the rest of the blue and gold, clearly haven't been translating to the ice.

"I'm waking up every day looking for solutions," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said on Friday. "It's an interesting time right now. I'm on the phone every day with all the different teams around the league, and everybody's having conversations."

The Sabres have lost six straight; they play the Islanders again on Sunday at noon.

Buffalo's only two players with no-move clauses are forwards Jeff Skinner and Taylor Hall.

The NHL's trade deadline this season is on April 12th.