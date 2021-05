NEW YORK (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Chris Drury was named the president and general manager of the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

This comes after the team fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday.

Drury played three seasons for the Sabres from 2004-2007 before leaving for the New York Rangers in free agency.

Drury was previously named as the general manager of the 2021 United States National Hockey Team.