Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark signs with Boston Bruins

BOSTON (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres will have a new starting goalie next season.

Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark has signed with the Atlantic Division rival Boston Bruins.

Ullmark, who turns 28 on Saturday, has played 117 games with the Sabres since 2015, with a 50-47-13 record, a 2.78 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

Ullmark signed with Boston for four years at $5 million per year.