Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark signs with Boston Bruins

BOSTON (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres will have a new starting goalie next season.
Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark has signed with the Atlantic Division rival Boston Bruins.
#NHLBruins Announce Free Agent Signings and Transactions: https://t.co/D9ThpqXCV5 pic.twitter.com/33RuB0R7nA— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 28, 2021
Ullmark, who turns 28 on Saturday, has played 117 games with the Sabres since 2015, with a 50-47-13 record, a 2.78 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.
Ullmark signed with Boston for four years at $5 million per year.