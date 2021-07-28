Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark reportedly signs with Boston Bruins

BOSTON (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres will have a new starting goalie next season.

Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark has reportedly signed with the Atlantic Division rival Boston Bruins, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

Ullmark going to the Bruins. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021

Ullmark, who turns 28 on Saturday, has played 117 games with the Sabres since 2015, with a 50-47-13 record, a 2.78 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

According to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, Ullmark signed with Boston for four years at $5 million per year.