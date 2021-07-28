Watch
Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark reportedly signs with Boston Bruins

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark (35) makes a save against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, Mar. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 17:25:02-04

BOSTON (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres will have a new starting goalie next season.

Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark has reportedly signed with the Atlantic Division rival Boston Bruins, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

Ullmark, who turns 28 on Saturday, has played 117 games with the Sabres since 2015, with a 50-47-13 record, a 2.78 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

According to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, Ullmark signed with Boston for four years at $5 million per year.

