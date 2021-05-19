Former Buffalo Sabres forward Derek Roy announces retirement from professional hockey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Sabres forward Derek Roy announced his retirement from professional hockey in an Instagram post Wednesday.

In his post Roy issued a specific thank you to the Sabres, part of his post reads:

"As a kid I dreamt of playing in the NHL and I would like to thank the Buffalo Sabres for taking a chance on a 5’9” kid from Clarence-Rockland, ON."

Roy played 738 games across his 11 NHL seasons, playing eight of those seasons and 549 of those games with the Sabres. He also played for the Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators.

He was originally selected by the Sabres in the second round, 32nd overall, in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft and made his NHL debut with the Sabres during the 2003-2004 season.

According to the Sabres, he ranks 16th in team history in career goals (161), 10th in assists (266), and 14th in points (427).

Roy played his last NHL game with the Oilers during the 2014-2015 season and has spent the past six seasons playing professionally in Europe.