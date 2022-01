BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Sabres forward and Hockey Hall of Famer Clark Gillies died on Friday at the age of 67.

Gillies was best known as a member of the New York Islanders teams that won four consecutive Stanley Cups in the early 1980s.

Gillies played his last two seasons in Buffalo, scoring 15 goals and adding 19 assists in 86 games.

Gillies was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002.