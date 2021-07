BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another important piece on the Buffalo Sabres blue line will play for a different team next season.

Defenseman Jake McCabe signed a four-year, $16 million deal with the Chicago Blackhawks, after spending the last eight seasons with the Buffalo Sabres.

McCabe, 27, played 353 games over eight seasons with the Sabres, scoring 18 goals and adding 59 assists.

McCabe missed 43 games last season with the Sabres after tearing his ACL, MCL, and meniscus.