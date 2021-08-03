Former Buffalo Sabres captain Michael Peca named Rochester Americans assistant coach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rochester Americans announced Tuesday former Buffalo Sabres captain Michael Peca has been named as assistant coach.

Peca replaces Adam Mair who also played for the Sabres. Mair was recently named director of player development for the Sabres.

“Michael brings a wealth of experience as both a player and coach and will be a tremendous addition to our coaching staff in Rochester,” said Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos. “He will play an integral role in the development of our prospects, and we look forward to him making an immediate impact for our organization.”

“The responsibility of preparing the Sabres’ young talent for the NHL is an important one.”



We couldn’t think of a better fit. https://t.co/WT9fi2Eong — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) August 3, 2021

“I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity in Rochester, being a part of Seth’s staff and having the privilege of working with the great young talent that will be coming through the pipeline,” said Peca. “The responsibility of preparing the Sabres young talent for the NHL is an important one and I very much look forward to taking it on with Seth and Mike.”

We’re excited to get started! pic.twitter.com/jI62BADegt — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) August 3, 2021

The 47-year-old Peca spent the 2020-21 season as a player development coach with the Washington Capitals.

Prior to joining the Capitals organization he served as general manager and director of hockey operations for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the Ontario Junior Hockey League for five years and spent two years as the team’s head coach.

Peca played 864 games across 14 seasons in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets. He recorded 176 goals and 289 assists for 465 points in his NHL career. He also won Frank J. Selke Trophy, given annually “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game," twice.