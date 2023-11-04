Flyers take control in game 2 against Sabres, 5-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bobby Brink had a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Scott Laughton, Louie Belpedio, Travis Konecny, and Garnet Hathaway also scored, and Joel Farabee had two assists for the Flyers. Samuel Ersson made 22 saves in place of Carter Hart, who was injured against Buffalo on Wednesday and is day to day with a mid-body injury.

Henri Jokiharju scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves for the Sabres, who had their two-game win streak halted.

Laughton gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead 1:03 into the first period on a give-and-go play with Bobby Brink. Laughton snapped a wrist shot high over the glove of Luukkonen. Belpedio scored his first NHL goal 27 seconds later after a shot by Morgan Frost was blocked, giving the Flyers a 2-0 lead.