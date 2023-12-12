Erik Johnson faces former team; UPL returns for road-trip

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have created the right momentum in their last three games. The timing couldn't be better as they are beginning their 3-game road trip, which begins in Colorado.

On the injury side of things, Buffalo will have goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen available after missing their last three games.

" It was not fun being sick," said UPL. "Coming back, you lose a little energy and weight from it, but in the end, I'm 100% and just excited to play again."

Erik Johnson spent over a decade with the Avalanche before being acquired this past summer by the Sabres.

"It will be sweet to go back there," said Johnson. "We built that thing from the bottom all the way to the top. So, it will be extra special to be there with all my old teammates and the fans."

