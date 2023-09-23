Erik Johnson brings 'Stanley Cup' experience to a young Sabres locker room

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have one of the youngest rosters in the NHL, but their future has never looked so bright.

It's been a long time since playoffs and the Stanley Cup were real aspirations. Erik Johnson, who was signed in free agency, is currently the only one in Buffalo's locker room who has held a Stanley Cup.

"I think to take the next steps, you have to see things you haven't seen before," said Johnson. "I've seen a lot, and I think I can lend some of that experience."

The 35-year-old has spent nearly two decades in the NHL and still has more to give to a team with so much talent in the pipeline.

"He's played on teams that have really struggled, and he's played on unbelievable hockey teams, " said Alex Tuch. "I think we're all going to learn a lot from him."

