Eichel: "It would be pretty cool" to play for Bruins

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jack Eichel
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jul 09, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel shared his openness to playing for the Boston Bruins in an interview with Boston 25 News on Friday.

Eichel, a native of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, discussed the possibility of of playing for his hometown team in a segment called "Zip Trip."

"I think every kid grows up you know, dreaming of playing for their hometown team," Eichel said in the interview. "You know, whether that happens now or later in my career."

The Sabres' captain shared his side of a disconnect with the team at the end of Buffalo's last-place season in May.

"Whatever. Who knows if it ever happens?" Eichel asked. "You know, it would be pretty cool, but who knows what's going to happen in the next little bit?"

Eichel has five years left with a $10 million annual cap hit on his current deal the Sabres.

