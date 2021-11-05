Watch
Eberle nets Kraken's 1st hat trick, Seattle tops Buffalo 5-2

Elaine Thompson/AP
Buffalo Sabres' Kyle Okposo skates ahead of Seattle Kraken' Alex Wennberg during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted at 2:00 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 02:00:29-04

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle had the first hat trick in Seattle franchise history by scoring three goals in less than 10 minutes of the second and third periods, and the Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2.

The loss capped a long, emotional day for the Sabres that began with the trade of former captain Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights and ended with Buffalo's third straight loss on its West Coast swing.

Seattle snapped a two-game losing streak as Eberle posted the fourth hat trick of his career.

