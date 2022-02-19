Despite Tage Thompson's first NHL hat trick, Buffalo Sabres lose 5-3 to Colorado Avalanche

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite three goals from Tage Thompson, the Buffalo Sabres lost 5-3 to the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center.

Here's what happened

First Period Avalanche 3-2 Sabres

Tage Thompson scored his 17th of the season just under three minutes into the game to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon scored his 11th of the season just 45 seconds later to tie the game.

Avalanche forward J.T. Compher gave Colorado the 2-1 lead with his ninth of the season.

Thompson scored his second of the game to tie the game just over one minute later.

Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri scored to give Colorado a 3-2 lead, 20 seconds later.

Second Period Sabres 3-3 Avalanche

Thompson scored his hat trick and his 19th goal of the season to tie the game 3-3.

Third Period Avalanche 5-3 Sabres

Avalanche forward Alex Newhook scored his 11th of the season to give Colorado a 4-3 lead, and Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen scored his 26th of the year to extend the lead to 5-3.

The Sabres next game is Sunday at Columbus.