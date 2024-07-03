Dennis Gilbert signs with Buffalo Sabres; excited to play for his hometown team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres added some more homegrown talent when they signed Buffalo native Dennis Gilbert as NHL free agency kicked off on Monday.
"Something in the back of your mind you always kind of hope for at some point. I think at this point in my career, it's a good time for it," said Gilbert.
Playing in his hometown arena is one thing, but Gilbert says playing for the legendary Lindy Ruff is a bonus.
He remembers what it was like when Ruff led the Sabres on playoff runs.
"The city was just amazing. I was getting days off school for playoff games," said Gilbert.
The possibility of Gilbert's childhood dream coming true couldn't be scripted better.
However, the 27-year-old is ready to prove himself against some big names among the Sabres defense.
"Definitely a defensive first player, I try to be extremely hard to play against," said Gilbert. "I've been able to fight in my career, and that's something that's not going to change."