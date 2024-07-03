Dennis Gilbert signs with Buffalo Sabres; excited to play for his hometown team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres added some more homegrown talent when they signed Buffalo native Dennis Gilbert as NHL free agency kicked off on Monday.

Paul Vernon/AP Calgary Flames defenseman Dennis Gilbert, right, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.The Blue Jackets won 3-1. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

"Something in the back of your mind you always kind of hope for at some point. I think at this point in my career, it's a good time for it," said Gilbert.

Playing in his hometown arena is one thing, but Gilbert says playing for the legendary Lindy Ruff is a bonus.

He remembers what it was like when Ruff led the Sabres on playoff runs.

David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff talks to Tyler Myers during hockey practice in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, April 16, 2010. The Sabres play the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of a first-round NHL playoff hockey game on Saturday. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

"The city was just amazing. I was getting days off school for playoff games," said Gilbert.

David Duprey/AP Buffalo Sabres fans cheer against the Boston Bruins during the third period of a first-round NHL playoff hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, April 23, 2010. The Sabres won 4-1. (AP Photo/ David Duprey)

The possibility of Gilbert's childhood dream coming true couldn't be scripted better.

However, the 27-year-old is ready to prove himself against some big names among the Sabres defense.

"Definitely a defensive first player, I try to be extremely hard to play against," said Gilbert. "I've been able to fight in my career, and that's something that's not going to change."