Dahlin's OT goal lifts Sabres over Canucks 3-2

Darryl Dyck/AP
Buffalo Sabres' Jeff Skinner, right, celebrates his goal with teammates Rasmus Dahlin, of Sweden, left, and Casey Mittelstadt during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Posted at 1:25 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 01:25:14-04

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored 48 seconds into overtime, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Skinner scored in regulation for the Sabres who have won four of their last five games. Craig Anderson made 30 saves for his 20th win.

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Bo Horvat scored a power-play in the second period for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko stopped 26 shots.

Vancouver has lost three straight and finished its seven-game homestand 2-3-2.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
