Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Costly mistakes plague Buffalo Sabres falling 3-1 to Tampa Bay Lightning

APTOPIX Lightning Sabres Hockey
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (23) knocks the puck off the stick of Tampa Bay Lightning center Michael Eyssimont (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
APTOPIX Lightning Sabres Hockey
Posted at 9:25 PM, Jan 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-20 21:25:11-05

BUFFALO, NY. (The Associated Press) — Nicholas Paul and Tyler Motte scored 52 seconds apart in the first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory.

Brandon Hagel had two assists, and Paul added an assist when defenseman Calvin de Haan scored into the empty net late in the third period. Jonas Johansson, a former Sabres player now backing up Andrei Vasilevskiy with the Lightning, made 27 saves in the opener of a three-game road trip.

Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres after missing the previous game with an upper-body injury. Following consecutive shutout victories, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 13 of 15 shots for Buffalo.

Motte’s shorthanded goal gave Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead at 7:06 into the first period. He stripped the puck from Buffalo’s Alex Tuch in the defensive zone and beat Luukkonen on a breakaway.

That came less than a minute after Brandon Hagel set up Paul in the left circle for his 12th goal.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Visit Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night to open three-game road trip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!