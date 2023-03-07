Connor McDavid, & the Oilers prove to be too much for the Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Connor McDavid jerseys were flooding the KeyBank Center Monday night, and rightly so. The Center scored twice, ultimately leading to the Sabres 3-2 loss.

Although not the outcomes Sabres were hoping for, head coach Dan Granato was overall pleased with how his team limited McDavid's reach.

"I felt like we did limit him," said Granato. "I didn't know it was only three shot attempts, but I felt we did a nice job there. He's got 50 plus for a reason."

Derek Ryan also scored for the Oilers.

Meanwhile, Buffalo brought energy and kept up the pace. Jeff Skinner and Dylan Cozens both scored. Cozens tallied his 24th goal of the season.

The Sabres frustration for a much-needed win in a narrow Eastern Conference race will have little time to dwell as they take the ice Tuesday in New York.

"Obviously isn't the result we wanted, but definitely some things we can build on," said Sabres Casey Mittelstadt.