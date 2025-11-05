Clayton Keller's overtime goal gives Mammoth 2-1 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Clayton Keller scored 47 seconds into overtime to lift the Utah Mammoth to a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Keller wheeled through the Sabres zone and drove to the net where he slipped a shot past Alex Lyon that helped the Mammoth snap a two-game losing skid.

Nick Schmaltz also scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 17 saves for Utah and added an assist on the winning goal.

Noah Ostlund scored and Lyon made 33 saves for Buffalo. The Sabres have one win in their last five games, which each went to overtime or shootout, and have points in seven straight.

Schmaltz’s goal at 3:58 of the third period opened the scoring. His wrist shot from right circle got through Lyon for his eighth goal of the season.

Ostlund’s first NHL goal tied the game at 7:50 of the third when he batted home a puck that caromed off the glass and was knocked out of the air to the front of the net by Isak Rosen.

This was the first matchup between the two teams since the June 26 trade that sent winger JJ Peterka to Utah for forward Josh Doan and defenseman Michael Kesselring. Peterka, who spent three-plus seasons with Buffalo and would not re-sign with the team, was booed each time he touched the puck.

Up next

Sabres: Conclude a three-game home stand against St. Louis on Thursday.

Mammoth: Continue a four-game road trip in Toronto on Wednesday.