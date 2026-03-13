Chychrun scores third period goal to give Capitals 2-1 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jakob Chychrun scored with 1:33 left to play, Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves, and the Washington Capitals beat Buffalo 2-1 on Thursday night to snap the Sabres' eight-game win streak.

Chychrun’s goal came when forward Aliaksei Protas passed to the defenseman in the circle and he fired it past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for his 23rd goal of the year.

Ryan Leonard also scored for the Capitals, who won for the second time in the past three games.

Sam Carrick scored for the Sabres and Luukkonen made 20 saves.

Carrick’s second goal in three games gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 6:02 of the first period after a no-look backhand pass from Beck Malenstyn.

Leonard tied the game at 2:14 of the second period when he fired a shot past Luukkonen while on a two-on-one.

Chychrun won it for the Capitals at 18:27 of the third.

Sabres defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Tanner Pearson made their team debuts after they were acquired at the trade deadline.

Capitals forward Connor McMichael played in his 300th career game.