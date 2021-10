BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato announced Friday forward Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Henri Jokiharju will be out "for at least a couple of weeks."

According to the team, Mittelstadt has an upper body injury and Jokiharju has a lower body injury.

The Sabres began the season Thursday at the KeyBank Center with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. The team will continue the season Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the KeyBank Center against the Arizona Coyotes.