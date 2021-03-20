Buffalo Sabres trade goalie Jonas Johansson to Colorado Avalanche for 2021 sixth-round pick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have traded goalie Jonas Johansson to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2021 sixth-round pick.

We have acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft from the @Avalanche in exchange for goaltender Jonas Johansson.



Johansson, 25, has played in seven games with the Sabres this season with a 0-5-1 record, along with a 3.79 goals against average and .884 save percentage.

This comes after the Sabres signed goaltender Michael Houser to a one-year deal on Friday.