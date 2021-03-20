Menu

Buffalo Sabres trade goalie Jonas Johansson to Colorado Avalanche for 2021 sixth-round pick

Frank Franklin II/AP
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Jonas Johansson (34) stops a shot on goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Jonas Johansson
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 12:48:20-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have traded goalie Jonas Johansson to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2021 sixth-round pick.

Johansson, 25, has played in seven games with the Sabres this season with a 0-5-1 record, along with a 3.79 goals against average and .884 save percentage.

This comes after the Sabres signed goaltender Michael Houser to a one-year deal on Friday.

