Buffalo Sabres trade defenseman Brandon Montour to Florida Panthers for third-round pick

John Minchillo/AP
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour skates the puck up the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 1:22 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 14:36:18-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have traded defenseman Brandon Montour to the Florida Panthers for a third-round pick, three days ahead of the NHL's trade deadline.

Montour, 26, was originally acquired by the Sabres at the 2019 trade deadline from the Anaheim Ducks.

The defenseman is the third Sabres player to be traded ahead of the deadline, after goalie Jonas Johansson and Eric Staal were each traded to Colorado and Montreal.

In 38 games this season with the Sabres, Montour had four goals and nine assists.

