Buffalo Sabres trade defenseman Brandon Montour to Florida Panthers for third-round pick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have traded defenseman Brandon Montour to the Florida Panthers for a third-round pick, three days ahead of the NHL's trade deadline.

We have acquired a third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft from the @FlaPanthers in exchange for defenseman Brandon Montour.



Montour, 26, was originally acquired by the Sabres at the 2019 trade deadline from the Anaheim Ducks.

The defenseman is the third Sabres player to be traded ahead of the deadline, after goalie Jonas Johansson and Eric Staal were each traded to Colorado and Montreal.

In 38 games this season with the Sabres, Montour had four goals and nine assists.