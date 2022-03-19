Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Buffalo Sabres top Flames 1-0 in Overtime

Buffalo Sabres
WKBW
Buffalo Sabres
Posted at 11:39 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 23:39:17-04

CALGARY, Alberta (WKBW) — After giving up six goals to the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night, the Buffalo Sabres answered by shutting out the Calgary Flames. The blue and gold won 1-0 in overtime Friday night.

Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski recorded a 24-save shutout. It was the journeyman goaltender's second shutout of his NHL career. Flames goalie Jakob Markstrom made 33 saves.

In the overtime period, Markstrom made a costly mistake that saw Tage Thompson score his 25th goal of the year. Buffalo's road trip continues Sunday night when they visit the Vancouver Canucks.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine