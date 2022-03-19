Buffalo Sabres top Flames 1-0 in Overtime

CALGARY, Alberta (WKBW) — After giving up six goals to the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night, the Buffalo Sabres answered by shutting out the Calgary Flames. The blue and gold won 1-0 in overtime Friday night.

Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski recorded a 24-save shutout. It was the journeyman goaltender's second shutout of his NHL career. Flames goalie Jakob Markstrom made 33 saves.

In the overtime period, Markstrom made a costly mistake that saw Tage Thompson score his 25th goal of the year. Buffalo's road trip continues Sunday night when they visit the Vancouver Canucks.