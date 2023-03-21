Watch Now
Buffalo Sabres to host Mental Health Awareness panel ahead of Tuesday's game

Adrian Kraus/AP
General view of the KeyBank Center as the national anthem is played before an NHL hockey game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 11:51:11-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres and #SameHere Global will come together Tuesday to spread awareness about mental health.

The Sabres and #SameHere Global will host a pregame mental health panel "A Conversation for Us All" at the LECOM Harborcenter Marriot Ballroom at 6 p.m. Tuesday prior to the game against the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center.

The panel includes:

  • Michelle Helmer - Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Technology at Silver Creek and Forestville Central School Districts
  • Tracy Mergler- Founder of Safe Space Central NY
  • Evin Schwartz - Founder and CEO of Belouga
  • Michael Drezek - District Technology Integrator at Lake Shore Central School District
  • Karl Shallowhorn - Director of Youth Programs at Mental Health Advocates of WNY

You can purchase tickets for the event here. Those that purchase tickets through the offer will receive access to listen to the panel, a ticket to the Sabres game, and a chance to take a postgame photo at center ice with a Sabres personality.

#SameHere Global is a nonprofit organization that was founded by Eric Kussin to "normalize society's perception of mental health and make it part of our everyday conversation."

