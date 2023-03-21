Buffalo Sabres to host Mental Health Awareness panel ahead of Tuesday's game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres and #SameHere Global will come together Tuesday to spread awareness about mental health.

The Sabres and #SameHere Global will host a pregame mental health panel "A Conversation for Us All" at the LECOM Harborcenter Marriot Ballroom at 6 p.m. Tuesday prior to the game against the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center.

The panel includes:

Michelle Helmer - Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Technology at Silver Creek and Forestville Central School Districts

Tracy Mergler- Founder of Safe Space Central NY

Evin Schwartz - Founder and CEO of Belouga

Michael Drezek - District Technology Integrator at Lake Shore Central School District

Karl Shallowhorn - Director of Youth Programs at Mental Health Advocates of WNY



You can purchase tickets for the event here. Those that purchase tickets through the offer will receive access to listen to the panel, a ticket to the Sabres game, and a chance to take a postgame photo at center ice with a Sabres personality.

#SameHere Global is a nonprofit organization that was founded by Eric Kussin to "normalize society's perception of mental health and make it part of our everyday conversation."