Buffalo Sabres to hold annual 'Turkeys for Tickets' drive on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres, in partnership with Tops Friendly Markets and Audacy, will host the annual Turkeys for Tickets drive on Wednesday, November 12, to benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY.

The Sabres said that for every 20-pound turkey dropped off, or the equivalent of a 20-pound turkey, the donor will receive a voucher good for two tickets to an upcoming Sabres home game. One voucher per person. Vouchers will be distributed by volunteers at the sites.

The drive will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the following locations:



KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)

Tops Friendly Markets in Tonawanda (890 Young St., Tonawanda, NY 14150)

Tops Friendly Markets in West Seneca (355 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224)

You can redeem the voucher for tickets to the following games:



Wednesday, Nov. 19 vs. Calgary Flames

Friday, Nov. 21 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Sunday, Nov. 23 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Friday, Nov. 28 vs. New Jersey Devils

Monday, Dec. 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Thursday, Dec. 18 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Tuesday, Jan. 6 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Monday, Jan. 12 vs. Florida Panthers

Wednesday, Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Thursday, Jan. 29 vs. Los Angeles Kings