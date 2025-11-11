Buffalo Sabres to hold annual 'Turkeys for Tickets' drive on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres, in partnership with Tops Friendly Markets and Audacy, will host the annual Turkeys for Tickets drive on Wednesday, November 12, to benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY.
The Sabres said that for every 20-pound turkey dropped off, or the equivalent of a 20-pound turkey, the donor will receive a voucher good for two tickets to an upcoming Sabres home game. One voucher per person. Vouchers will be distributed by volunteers at the sites.
The drive will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the following locations:
- KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)
- Tops Friendly Markets in Tonawanda (890 Young St., Tonawanda, NY 14150)
- Tops Friendly Markets in West Seneca (355 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224)
You can redeem the voucher for tickets to the following games:
- Wednesday, Nov. 19 vs. Calgary Flames
- Friday, Nov. 21 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- Sunday, Nov. 23 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- Friday, Nov. 28 vs. New Jersey Devils
- Monday, Dec. 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets
- Thursday, Dec. 18 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- Tuesday, Jan. 6 vs. Vancouver Canucks
- Monday, Jan. 12 vs. Florida Panthers
- Wednesday, Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- Thursday, Jan. 29 vs. Los Angeles Kings
"FeedMore WNY deeply appreciates the partnership of the Buffalo Sabres, Audacy, Tops Friendly Markets and our Western New York community members through Turkeys for Tickets. This drive helps FeedMore WNY ensure we can distribute highly sought after turkeys to our neighbors experiencing food insecurity throughout our four-county service area of Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. The holiday season brings an increased demand for food assistance in our community, but this year, the need is even greater. If you are in a position to donate, we encourage you to participate in the Turkeys for Tickets drive to provide hope and hearty holiday meals for our neighbors in need."
- Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY