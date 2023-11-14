Buffalo Sabres to hold annual 'Turkeys for Tickets' drive on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres, in partnership with Wegmans and Audacy, will host the annual Turkeys for Tickets drive on Thursday.

The Sabres said for every 20-pound turkey dropped off, or the equivalent of a 20-pound turkey, the donor will receive a voucher good for two tickets to an upcoming Sabres home game. One voucher per person. Vouchers will be distributed by volunteers at the sites.

Donated turkeys will benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY.

The drive will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the following locations:



KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)

Wegmans in Amherst (675 Alberta Dr., Amherst, NY 14226)

Wegmans in West Seneca (370 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224)

You can redeem the voucher for tickets to the following games:

Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. Nashville

Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. Detroit

Monday, Dec. 11 vs. Arizona

Tuesday, Dec. 19 vs. Columbus

Tuesday, Jan. 9 vs. Seattle

Thursday, Jan. 11 vs. Ottawa

Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. Vancouver

Monday, Jan. 15 vs. San Jose

Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Tampa Bay