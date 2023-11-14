Buffalo Sabres to hold annual 'Turkeys for Tickets' drive on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres, in partnership with Wegmans and Audacy, will host the annual Turkeys for Tickets drive on Thursday.
The Sabres said for every 20-pound turkey dropped off, or the equivalent of a 20-pound turkey, the donor will receive a voucher good for two tickets to an upcoming Sabres home game. One voucher per person. Vouchers will be distributed by volunteers at the sites.
Donated turkeys will benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY.
The drive will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the following locations:
- KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)
- Wegmans in Amherst (675 Alberta Dr., Amherst, NY 14226)
- Wegmans in West Seneca (370 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224)
You can redeem the voucher for tickets to the following games:
- Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. Nashville
- Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. Detroit
- Monday, Dec. 11 vs. Arizona
- Tuesday, Dec. 19 vs. Columbus
- Tuesday, Jan. 9 vs. Seattle
- Thursday, Jan. 11 vs. Ottawa
- Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. Vancouver
- Monday, Jan. 15 vs. San Jose
- Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Tampa Bay
“FeedMore WNY is incredibly grateful for the continued support of the Buffalo Sabres, Audacy, Wegmans and the Western New York community through Turkeys for Tickets. This has become an incredibly critical drive for FeedMore WNY to ensure we are able to distribute turkeys to our neighbors in need throughout Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties for the Thanksgiving holiday. Unfortunately, the number of people experiencing food insecurity continues to rise throughout the nation and right here in Western New York. Events like Turkeys for Tickets help ensure our vulnerable community members do not have to worry about where their next meal will come from, but instead can enjoy a hearty holiday meal with loved ones.”
- Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY