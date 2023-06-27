Watch Now
Buffalo Sabres to begin 2023-24 regular season on October 12 at KeyBank Center

Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Sabres fans celebrate a goal by left wing Victor Olofsson during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jun 27, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team's 2023-24 regular season schedule on Tuesday.

The season will begin at KeyBank Center on October 12 when the Sabres take on the New York Rangers and five of the team's first six games of the season will be at home.

The team's longest homestand will be a six-game homestand that begins January 9 and ends January 20.

Buffalo's final home game of the regular season will be on April 11 against the Washington Capitals and the final game of the regular season will be on April 15 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

You can find more information and the full schedule here.

