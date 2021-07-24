Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Buffalo Sabres take Finnish and Swedish forwards at end of fifth, beginning of sixth rounds

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Sabres logo
Buffalo Sabres
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 16:39:09-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres added a Finnish forward and a Swedish forward in the later rounds of the NHL Draft.

The Sabres drafted forward Viljami Marjala who played for Quebec in the QMJHL last season, scoring five goals and adding 22 assists in 30 games at 159th overall.

The Sabres then drafted forward William von Barnekow-Løfberg who played for Malmo in the Swedish Hockey League.

Marjala is listed at 6' and roughly 180 pounds, while von Barnekow-Løfberg is listed at 6'4" and 190 pounds.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716