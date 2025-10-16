Buffalo Sabres surge in 8-goal performance against Ottawa Senators for first win of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn gave Buffalo the lead for the first time this season with a shot that missed the net and still went in, and the Sabres had two more power-play scores and a short-handed goal to beat the Ottawa Senators 8-4 on Wednesday night for their first victory.

Quinn got it started midway through the first period on a man advantage, firing a one-timer from the slot that sailed just right and over the net, bounced off the glass and fluttered in off goalie Leevi Merilainen’s back. Quinn also scored in the third period.

The Sabres broke through after being outscored 10-2 in losing three straight to open the season — falling 4-0 at home to the New York Rangers and 3-1 at Boston and at home against Colorado. They have never opened 0-4.

Jason Zucker scored two power-play goals in a 1:57 span in Buffalo's four-goal second period. Ryan McLeod scored short-handed and Alex Tuch had an even-strength goal in the second. McLeod added a goal in the third, and Jiri Kulich had an empty-netter.

Alex Lyon made 33 saves.

Shane Pinto scored his firth goal of the season for Ottawa, and Tim Stutzle Jake Sanderson and Lars Eller also connected. The Senators have lost three straight after an opening victory over Tampa Bay.

The teams combined for four goals in a 2:37 span early in the third. Pinto and Eller cut it to 5-4, and McLeod and Quinn countered for Buffalo to restore the three goal lead.

Ottawa played without captain Brady Tkachuk. He's is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks because of a right hand injury sustained Monday

Senators owner Michael Andlauer said Wednesday that Tkachuk is having a second opinion to determine if surgery will be required for a right arm/wrist injury. Tkachuk was hurt Monday night at Nashville when he was cross-checked into the boards by Roman Josi.

Fellow forward Drake Batherson made his season debut. He sustained an upper-body injury early in training camp.

Up next

Sabres: Host Florida on Saturday night.