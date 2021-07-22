Buffalo Sabres start 2021-22 season with four home games; first game on October 14 against Montreal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are starting the 2021-22 season with four straight home games, with the first game on October 14 against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Sabres are coming off a season where they finished 31st in the National Hockey League with a 15-34-7 record.

The Sabres play their first four games at home which include games against Montreal, Arizona, Vancouver, and Boston.

The Sabres will travel to play the expansion Seattle Kraken at Seattle for their first game against each other, and former Sabres defenseman Will Borgen on November 4.

The Sabres will play the rival Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center on November 13.

The Sabres longest home stand is a five-game home stand starting March 4 against Minnesota, ending on March 13 against Toronto.

The Sabres longest road trip of the season is a seven-game road trip starting in Ottawa on January 25 and ending on March 2 in Toronto with a 24-day break for the Olympics between February 1 and 25.

The Sabres end the regular season at home against Chicago on April 29.

