Buffalo Sabres sign West Seneca's Sean Malone to one-year, $750,000 contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New Yorker is rejoining the Buffalo Sabres.
The Sabres announced on Wednesday the team has signed West Seneca's Sean Malone to a one-year, $750,000 contract.
We have signed forward Sean Malone to a one-year contract worth $750,000.— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 28, 2021
Malone, 26, was drafted by the Sabres in the 6th round of the 2013 NHL Draft.
Last year Malone played one game with the Nashville Predators, recording an assist.