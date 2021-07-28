Buffalo Sabres sign West Seneca's Sean Malone to one-year, $750,000 contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New Yorker is rejoining the Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres announced on Wednesday the team has signed West Seneca's Sean Malone to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

We have signed forward Sean Malone to a one-year contract worth $750,000.



Malone, 26, was drafted by the Sabres in the 6th round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Last year Malone played one game with the Nashville Predators, recording an assist.