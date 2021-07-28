Watch
Buffalo Sabres sign West Seneca's Sean Malone to one-year, $750,000 contract

Mark Humphrey/AP
Nashville Predators center Sean Malone (43) plays against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jul 28, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New Yorker is rejoining the Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres announced on Wednesday the team has signed West Seneca's Sean Malone to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

Malone, 26, was drafted by the Sabres in the 6th round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Last year Malone played one game with the Nashville Predators, recording an assist.

