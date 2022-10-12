Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Buffalo Sabres sign head coach Don Granato to multi-year extension

Sabres Granato Hockey
Joshua Bessex/AP
FILE - Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato smiles as he walks off the ice after the team's NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. The Sabres signed Granato to a multi-year contract extension Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Sabres Granato Hockey
Posted at 10:31 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 10:31:17-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team has signed head coach Don Granato to a multi-year contract extension.

Granato will begin his second full season as Sabres head coach when the 2022-23 season begins on Thursday. He joined the organization as an assistant coach prior to the 2019-20 season and was promoted to interim head coach in March 2021 when the Sabres fired Ralph Kruger. He coached 28 games to finish out the season and the team went 9-16-3 but made strides in the right direction.

In their end-of-season press conferences, forward Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin spoke about how Granato challenged them and made them feel confident.

In June 2021 the team removed the interim tag and named him the new head coach.

In his first full season as the team's head coach, the Sabres went 32-39-11.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United