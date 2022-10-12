Buffalo Sabres sign head coach Don Granato to multi-year extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team has signed head coach Don Granato to a multi-year contract extension.

Granato will begin his second full season as Sabres head coach when the 2022-23 season begins on Thursday. He joined the organization as an assistant coach prior to the 2019-20 season and was promoted to interim head coach in March 2021 when the Sabres fired Ralph Kruger. He coached 28 games to finish out the season and the team went 9-16-3 but made strides in the right direction.

In their end-of-season press conferences, forward Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin spoke about how Granato challenged them and made them feel confident.

In June 2021 the team removed the interim tag and named him the new head coach.

In his first full season as the team's head coach, the Sabres went 32-39-11.