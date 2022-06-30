Buffalo Sabres sign goaltender Craig Anderson to a one-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team has signed goaltender Craig Anderson to a one-year contract.

The 41-year-old goaltender joined the Sabres last season and went 17-12-2 with a 3.12 goals against average and .897 save percentage.

Anderson was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round, 73rd overall, in the 2001 NHL Draft. Anderson has played in 683 games across 19 NHL seasons with the Sabres, Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals. He has a career record of 308-264-71 with a career 2.85 goals against average and .912 save percentage.