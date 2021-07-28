Buffalo Sabres sign forward Vinnie Hinostroza to a one-year, $1.05M deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Vinnie Hinostroza, to a one-year, $1.05 million deal.

We’ve signed Vinnie Hinostroza to a one-year contract worth $1.05 million.



Welcome to the Sabres @Hinostroza12‼️



Details: https://t.co/RIQY7G0N2b pic.twitter.com/DWO2knXxjf — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 28, 2021

Hinostroza, 27, had four goals and eight goals in 26 games last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, and no points in nine games with the Florida Panthers.

In 272 games with Chicago (two stints), Arizona, and Florida, Hinostroza has 38 goals and 74 assists.