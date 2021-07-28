Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Buffalo Sabres sign forward Vinnie Hinostroza to a one-year, $1.05M deal

items.[0].image.alt
Karl B DeBlaker/AP
Chicago Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza (28) moves the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Vinnie Hinostroza
Posted at 2:59 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 15:31:08-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Vinnie Hinostroza, to a one-year, $1.05 million deal.

Hinostroza, 27, had four goals and eight goals in 26 games last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, and no points in nine games with the Florida Panthers.

In 272 games with Chicago (two stints), Arizona, and Florida, Hinostroza has 38 goals and 74 assists.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716