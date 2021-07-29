Buffalo Sabres sign forward John Hayden, announce changes to coaching and development staffs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team has signed forward John Hayden to a one-year contract worth $750,000.

The 26-year-old Hayden has 31 points in 185 games across five NHL seasons with Chicago, New Jersey, and Arizona.

Hayden was a third-round draft pick by the Coyotes in 2013 and previously played for Sabres head coach Don Granato with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2011 to 2013 earning a silver medal at the 2013 U-18 World Championship.

The Sabres also announced the following changes to the team's coaching and development staffs Thursday:

Jason Christie, Matt Ellis and Marty Wilford have been hired as assistant coaches and Justin White has been hired as video coordinator. Assistant coach Mike Bales and video coach Myles Fee will both remain with the team this season.

Adam Mair has been hired as director of player development and Dan Girardi will remain with the organization in a development role.

