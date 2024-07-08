Buffalo Sabres sign first-round draft pick Konsta Helenius to entry-level contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have made things official for their 2024 first-round draft pick Konsta Helenius.

Monday, the team announced the signing of Helenius to a three-year entry-level contract.

Helenius' signing marks the first entry-level deal for Buffalo's 2024 draft class.

The 18-year-old made a lasting impression at the Sabres Development Camp.

"Fun week with a lot of great players," Helenius said after development camp came to an end. "It was fun to be on the ice with the other players." Konsta Helenius shines during Buffalo Sabres development camp

Helenius will likely join the Americans in Rochester this fall but he does have an opportunity to join the Sabres.