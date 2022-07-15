Buffalo Sabres sign defenseman Lawrence Pilut to one-year, two-way contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the signing of defenseman Lawrence Pilut to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000.

The 26-year-old defenseman previously played for the Sabres and Rochester Americans after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

In 46 NHL games with the Sabres, Pilut tallied one goal and five assists for six points.

In 60 AHL games with the Americans, Pilut tallied 10 goals and 38 assists for 48 points.

He has spent the past two seasons with the KHL's Traktor Chelyabinsk.