Buffalo Sabres sign defenseman Jimmy Schuldt to one-year, $750,000 contract

John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jimmy Schuldt (4) plays against the San Jose Sharks during an NHL preseason hockey game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jul 28, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced on Wednesday that they've signed defenseman Jimmy Schuldt to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

Schuldt, 26, played one game with the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2018-19 season.

The defenseman played the last two seasons in the American Hockey League, recording 12 goals and 23 assists in 90 games.

