Buffalo Sabres sign defenseman Jimmy Schuldt to one-year, $750,000 contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced on Wednesday that they've signed defenseman Jimmy Schuldt to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

Schuldt, 26, played one game with the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2018-19 season.

The defenseman played the last two seasons in the American Hockey League, recording 12 goals and 23 assists in 90 games.