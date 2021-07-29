Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Buffalo Sabres sign defenseman Ethan Prow to a one-year contract

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
Pittsburgh Penguins' Ethan Prow (42) plays against the Detroit Red Wings during an NHL preseason hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Ethan Prow
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 10:45:18-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team signed defenseman Ethan Prow to a one-year contract worth $750,000.

The 28-year-old Prow has appeared in 215 career AHL games tallying 116 points. He was selected to the AHL All-Star Game in 2018-19.

He played in 26 games last season with EHC Munchen in Germany and had 20 points.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716