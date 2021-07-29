Buffalo Sabres sign defenseman Ethan Prow to a one-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team signed defenseman Ethan Prow to a one-year contract worth $750,000.

The 28-year-old Prow has appeared in 215 career AHL games tallying 116 points. He was selected to the AHL All-Star Game in 2018-19.

He played in 26 games last season with EHC Munchen in Germany and had 20 points.