Buffalo Sabres sign defenseman Ethan Prow to a one-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team signed defenseman Ethan Prow to a one-year contract worth $750,000.
The 28-year-old Prow has appeared in 215 career AHL games tallying 116 points. He was selected to the AHL All-Star Game in 2018-19.
He played in 26 games last season with EHC Munchen in Germany and had 20 points.
