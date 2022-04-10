Buffalo Sabres shut out by Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0

TAMPA, Fla. (WKBW) — After watching two-goal leads vanish against two Stanley Cup contenders, the Sabres instead fell behind early against the two-time Stanley Cup champions. The first two Lightning goals were scored just 17 seconds apart, and Tampa Bay never looked back. Buffalo fell to the Bolts 5-0.

After nearly ten minutes of scoreless hockey, a pair of costly turnovers set Tampa Bay up for cruise control. Ondrej Palat and Corey Perry provided some cushion for Tampa Bay. Then, Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov, and Ross Colton poured it on.

Craig Anderson made 23 saves as the skaters in front of him were held scoreless. The last time the Sabres were shut out was on March 6 against the Los Angeles Kings. Buffalo will visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday for the anticipated debut of first overall pick Owen Power. Puck drop will be at 7:00 p.m.