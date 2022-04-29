Watch
Buffalo Sabres shut out by Bruins 5-0 on the road

Charles Krupa/AP
Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, left, covers the puck as Buffalo Sabres left wing Victor Olofsson (71) looks for a rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 9:44 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 21:44:48-04

BOSTON (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres were shut out 5-0 by the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. A pair of second-period goals from Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron broke the game open for Boston.

Another tally in the third period led to a hat trick for Boston's captain, while former Sabre Taylor Hall also scored his 20th goal of the year on Thursday night.

Linus Ullmark shut out his former team and picked up the win for the Bruins. At the other end, Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves for Buffalo.

The Sabres return home tomorrow for their season finale. Buffalo hosts the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 p.m. Friday will also mark Rick Jeanneret's last broadcast for the Sabres.

